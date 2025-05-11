Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,800,000 Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,408,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Dyne Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 56,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,263.65. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.19. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
