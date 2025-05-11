iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.00 and its 200-day moving average is $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.