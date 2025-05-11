Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,594 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

