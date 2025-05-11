Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $15.69 Million Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Genesis Energy worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genesis Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $398.31 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.67%.

GEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

