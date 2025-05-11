Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of DaVita worth $26,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in DaVita by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $143.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.44 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

