Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 236,218 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 1,391.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Avis Budget Group worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 330,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 221,456 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,164,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 870.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 162,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $103.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.72) by ($8.63). Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $133,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,250. This represents a 41.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

