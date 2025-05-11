Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,290,000. Agios Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.3% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,045,000 after buying an additional 85,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,798. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

