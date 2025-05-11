Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,948,000 after acquiring an additional 85,871 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.20.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.10, for a total value of $4,844,734.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,641,035.90. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,551 shares of company stock valued at $83,604,814 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $410.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.01 and a 200 day moving average of $370.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 805.37, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

