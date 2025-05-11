Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 136.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Samsara by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $729,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,571,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,630,526. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 373,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,464,978.88. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,098 shares of company stock worth $53,669,929 in the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -92.15 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOT. Raymond James assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

