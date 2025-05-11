Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Sells 800 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC cut its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGSD. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.