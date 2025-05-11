The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Gen Wealth Partners Inc

Gen Wealth Partners Inc reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,041 shares of company stock worth $41,072,558 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

