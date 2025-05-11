Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, Director William Gremp acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $81,939.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,406.37. The trade was a 34.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 240,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,981,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,324,118.60. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,548,000 shares of company stock worth $10,970,715 over the last three months. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prospect Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSEC

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $170.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.29 million.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.00%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.