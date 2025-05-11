Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Amgen by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 187,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after buying an additional 90,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,589,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, EVP David M. Reese sold 8,711 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.22, for a total value of $2,554,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,222,743.34. The trade was a 12.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $2,585,603.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,590.94. This trade represents a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,707 shares of company stock valued at $12,819,342 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $265.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.23.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

