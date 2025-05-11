Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys 114 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in ASML were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in ASML by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $706.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $277.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

