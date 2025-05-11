Gen Wealth Partners Inc Has $68,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 704,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,086,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 17,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

