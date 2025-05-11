Ethic Inc. Buys 72,289 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 527.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,289 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Tractor Supply by 425.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 63,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 51,486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,676,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,351 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $680,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,040. This represents a 20.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,598 shares of company stock worth $2,234,481. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

