Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 9,410 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $14,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $309.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $248.09 and a one year high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

