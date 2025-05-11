Fiduciary Trust Co Lowers Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,843,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 204,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,107,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $173.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day moving average of $169.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $146.45 and a 52 week high of $180.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.