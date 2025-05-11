Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 221,636 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,280,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,636 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $109,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after purchasing an additional 543,876 shares in the last quarter. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,247,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in CF Industries by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 357,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. BNP Paribas upgraded CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

