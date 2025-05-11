Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total value of $1,486,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,244 shares in the company, valued at $15,795,295.48. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
PM stock opened at $169.61 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.12.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
