Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.62), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 3.8 %
CLMT opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.89. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $25.29.
Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners
In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $33,954.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,127.08. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Lunin bought 2,500 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,625. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.
