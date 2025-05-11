Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.62), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 3.8 %

CLMT opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.89. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $33,954.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,127.08. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Lunin bought 2,500 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,625. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

