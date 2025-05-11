The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $134,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

