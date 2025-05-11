J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 451,034 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,022,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in KBR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

