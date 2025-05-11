DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Acquired by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 175.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,681 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.46% of DLocal worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 398.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 265,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

DLocal Stock Up 2.3 %

DLO opened at $9.21 on Friday. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.98 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. Analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.