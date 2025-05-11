IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP reduced its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,093 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in IMAX by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMAX. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

