Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Holdings Raised by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,935 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Lear worth $85,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $90,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lear by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,212,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,531,000 after buying an additional 498,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lear by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $614,782,000 after acquiring an additional 447,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lear by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,313,000 after acquiring an additional 356,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $31,881,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.48. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Lear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

