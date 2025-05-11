J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $16.99 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.47. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

