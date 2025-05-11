Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,290 shares during the quarter. Sprott accounts for 6.6% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 919.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sprott by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sprott by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII opened at $55.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $55.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sprott in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sprott in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

