Head-To-Head Review: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) & Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Enphase Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $780.73 million 2.33 $90.72 million $2.79 19.19 Enphase Energy $1.42 billion 4.68 $102.66 million $1.08 47.04

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 11.29% 11.63% 8.77% Enphase Energy 7.72% 15.62% 4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 7 0 2.88 Enphase Energy 7 12 13 0 2.19

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus price target of $75.88, suggesting a potential upside of 41.72%. Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $70.54, suggesting a potential upside of 38.86%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the FerriSSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

