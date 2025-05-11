Junto Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Junto Capital Management LP decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,913 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 109,969 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $46,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $287.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.12. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

