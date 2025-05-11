448,232 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 448,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 115,837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $195,079.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,687.68. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $851,342.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,026,790.39. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,515 shares of company stock worth $12,132,994. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $81.31 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

