K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $208,000 Stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.07% of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

SABA opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

