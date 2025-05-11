Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Sold by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. decreased its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,651 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Gatos Silver worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

