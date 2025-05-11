SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,730 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of SS&C Technologies worth $37,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $77.61 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

