UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $675.00 to $820.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.56.

HubSpot Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $602.31 on Friday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,693.08, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $584.93 and its 200 day moving average is $667.48.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,015,800. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,562 shares of company stock worth $18,401,757. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,407,000 after purchasing an additional 201,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,990 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in HubSpot by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

