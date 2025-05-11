Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MBIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $216.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.88. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.46.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MBIA Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MBIA from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

