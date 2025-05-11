345,300 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 345,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,013,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $307.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $3,229,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,536,304.26. The trade was a 12.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total transaction of $104,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,812.98. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,835 shares of company stock worth $5,839,830. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG opened at $338.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.13. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $244.60 and a 52 week high of $350.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

