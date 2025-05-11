Critical Comparison: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) vs. Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

Volatility and Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and Houston American Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $514.34 million 0.39 $15.60 million ($0.72) -1.89 Houston American Energy $560,180.00 17.75 -$3.21 million ($0.80) -0.79

Profitability

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houston American Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares W&T Offshore and Houston American Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -11.95% -775.16% -4.37% Houston American Energy -544.15% -6.10% -5.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Houston American Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

