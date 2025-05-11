K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $5.14 Million in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 521,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,894,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $12,202,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $11,832,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter worth $5,449,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter worth $4,935,000.

Get Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. - Class A Ordinary Shares alerts:

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAG opened at $10.46 on Friday. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 22, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. - Class A Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. - Class A Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.