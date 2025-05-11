60,000 Shares in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Purchased by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,271,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,406,000 after purchasing an additional 785,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,088,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after buying an additional 638,567 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,758,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after buying an additional 1,020,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,987,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 2,646,848 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,696,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 216,603 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $942,200. This trade represents a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,900. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $6.74 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $686.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

