Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stake Lifted by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 135.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,113 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for approximately 2.4% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $123,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 784,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,939,000 after purchasing an additional 202,756 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,080,000 after purchasing an additional 513,702 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.30.

RCL opened at $233.69 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $277.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,491,190.28. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,648.30. This represents a 41.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

