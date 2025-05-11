Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock Position Boosted by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,848,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,413,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.93.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.