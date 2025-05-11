KKM Financial LLC Lowers Stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

KKM Financial LLC cut its position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes

In other ASP Isotopes news, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,666 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $1,779,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,315,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,112,851.48. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $383,329.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,553,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,624.50. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

ASP Isotopes Profile

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

(Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.