K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases 2,880 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.07% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of BBU opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.