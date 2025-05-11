Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Boosted by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,043,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333,027 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up approximately 3.4% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.61% of Carnival Co. & worth $175,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

