K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $1.73 Million Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genius Sports by 2,765,692.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 691,423 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 491,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 176,845 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 520,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GENI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

