K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $2.14 Million Position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.23% of SK Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $11,276,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in SK Growth Opportunities by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 719,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SK Growth Opportunities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 576,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 478,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $4,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKGR opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of -0.03.

SK Growth Opportunities ( NASDAQ:SKGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

