K2 Principal Fund L.P. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,941,000. CF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,743,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 187,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 132,926 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BMEZ opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.53%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

