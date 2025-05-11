K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 29,912 Shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. decreased its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,912 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 370,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PLAO stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.