Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $13.88 Million Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 4,694.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823,423 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of AvePoint worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,280,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,276,000 after purchasing an additional 150,885 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,163,000 after buying an additional 2,332,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 566.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,678,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,144 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $18.85 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.92 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,826,510.95. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

